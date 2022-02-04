CHICAGO (CBS) — Federal prosecutors on Friday asked for as much as four years and nine months in prison for former Illinois state Rep. Luis Arroyo, who admitted in November to bribing a former state senator in exchange for his support on sweepstakes-related legislation that would benefit one of Arroyo’s lobbying clients.

The U.S. Attorney’s office called for a sentence ranging from 46 to 57 months’ imprisonment – or three years and 10 months to four years and nine months.

Arroyo, a Democrat from Chicago, entered a blind plea in November to one count of wire fraud during a hearing before U.S. District Judge Steven Seeger, meaning there was no agreement with prosecutors on a recommended sentence at the time.

His sentencing hearing is set for Feb. 18.

Arroyo, 67, resigned from the Illinois House in November 2019, just days after he was first charged.

About a year after Arroyo was indicted, federal prosecutors added a co-defendant to his case, accusing Arroyo and video sweepstakes company owner James Weiss to pay a state senator $2,500 a month in kickbacks in exchange for his support on legislation beneficial to the video gambling industry.

Prosecutors said the two concealed the payments by setting up a sham consulting contract, and sending a check from Weiss’ company, Collage LLC, to a person chosen by the senator.

Weiss is also accused of bribing Arroyo for his support for the same legislation. Weiss has pleaded not guilty, and his trial date has not been set.

According to the charges, on Aug. 2, 2019, Arroyo offered to arrange for Weiss to bribes to the senator in return for the senator’s support of the proposed sweepstakes legislation.

Three weeks later, Arroyo delivered a $2,500 check to the Senator from Weiss’ sweepstakes operation, and told the senator identical payments would continue for 6 to 12 months.

According to the FBI, the meeting was being recorded, and Arroyo told the senator “I’m going to give you this here. This is, this is, this is the jackpot.”

In October 2019, Weiss sent the senator a package containing another $2,500 check, and a sham consulting contract.

Weiss later lied to the FBI when he was questioned about the scheme, according to prosecutors.

According to published reports, Weiss is the son-in-law of former Cook County Democratic Party chair Joseph Berrios.

Federal prosecutors have not identified the senator they bribed in court documents, but multiple published reports have identified the lawmaker as former State Sen. Terry Link.

Link resigned from the Illinois Senate last year, just days before pleaded guilty to filing a false tax return, admitting he under-reported his income by tens of thousands of dollars in 2016.

Link has publicly denied he is the state senator involved in Arroyo’s case, but he cooperated with federal prosecutors as part of his own plea deal, and according to published reports he wore a wire as part of the investigation into Arroyo.