CHICAGO (CBS) — Another delay for accused serial scammer Candace Clark, who did not show up for her latest court date on Monday, after she was hospitalized with COVID symptoms and tested positive for the virus.

After testing positive for the virus, Clark now must quarantine for a week, but called in for Monday’s court hearing by phone, as prosecutors and defense attorneys spoke to the judge in her case about a possible plea deal.

Clark is due back in court on Feb. 16, when it’s expected she’ll decide whether to accept a plea deal or go to trial.

CBS 2 Investigator Dorothy Tucker has been following Clark’s case for years. We uncovered the schemes that led to several felony charges against Clark. They include pretending to be a high-ranking state official, and renting luxury homes without paying her landlords.

Clark was arrested as a result of our reporting.

It’s been nearly two years since we last saw Clark in court and got the chance to ask her about the felonies she faces.

Tucker: “Don’t you want to say something to all those people who are accusing you of ripping them off?”

Clark: “No. You have evidence that say that you’re wrong.”

Tucker is following the developments in court. She’ll have more later this afternoon.

We have the whole Candace Clark saga detailed in our CBS 2 special “Catching Candace Clark,” streaming today on CBS News Chicago at 2:40 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., and 9:00 p.m.