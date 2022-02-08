CHICAGO (CBS) — Two Chicago teens were shot and killed in separate incidents in Chicago Tuesday – within a span of less than an hour.

As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported, it was a busy night for detectives at two different police districts after the two teens were killed – one of them 15, the other 16.

In the first incident, police said the 15-year-old boy was near the sidewalk in the 3300 block of South Prairie Avenue in the Douglas community around 3:15 p.m., when for reasons unknown, someone walked up to him and started shooting.

A neighbor’s surveillance camera captured the frightening sounds of the 10 shots.

Only on 2. Hear the rapid gun fire that went off at 33rd and Prairie. A 15 YO boy has died. Live report at 5pm @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/hxySfewRae — Jermont Terry (@JermontTerry) February 8, 2022

The Legal Help Firm identified the boy as Michael Brown.

TEEN KILLED: 15-year-old Michael Brown was shot to death in the 3300 block of South Prairie, Douglas neighborhood, South Side on February 8, 2022. Mike was a freshman on his way home from Chicago Military Academy. Seen/heard/know anything tip at https://t.co/25lna6Nu4j. pic.twitter.com/8JJGXrkXct — LEGAL HELP FIRM ⚖️ (@lhfirm) February 9, 2022

When the gunfire ended, Brown was found bleeding from his head. He was just blocks from the Chicago Military Academy at Bronzeville, where sources said he is a student. The Chicago Public Schools did not confirm that information Tuesday night.

Brown was taken to University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

Forty-five minutes later, more shots echoed – this time in Woodlawn. Someone shot and killed a 16-year-old boy who was also standing on the sidewalk.

The shooter near 62nd Street and Greenwood Avenue fired and hit the teen in also the head. Crews rushed the boy to the University of Chicago Medical Center, but he did not survive.

Police did take a person of interest into custody in the Woodlawn shooting, and they took two people in for questioning in the murder of the 15-year-old in Douglas.

As of late Tuesday, no charges had been filed in either case.