LOMBARD, Ill. (CBS) — With Gov. JB Pritzker having announced he plans to lift the state’s indoor mask mandate for most places by the month’s end, business owners in Lombard said they have been anticipating such a moment for a long time.

As CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot reported, the business owners we spoke with along St. Charles Road also said they hope the transition will be easy.

Becky Boilek is the owner of the pet store Ruff Life at 22 W. St. Charles Rd. in Lombard. Boilek said while the mask mandate has been in place, she has consistently followed the guidelines at her business.

“My primary job is to serve my community, and serving my community means helping people feel comfortable in that community,” she said.

Boilek said news of the mask mandate being lifted on Fen. 28 by the governor brings a mix of emotions for her.

“There’s a feeling of relief, but there’s also a feeling of apprehension,” she said, “because one of the things I’ve noticed throughout the course of this is that people kind of forget their manners, and they forget how to treat other people. “We all have to get through this together, and we need to come back together again.”

Belinda Mahon owns Sweet Street Candies and Goodies, nearby at 17 W. St. Charles Rd. She said the lifting of the mask mandate is welcome news.

“It’s been a long time coming, so we’re happy,” Mahon said. “We’re looking forward to people coming out and walking around downtown, you know, back to normal.”

Mahon told Le Mignot what business has been like, with the mask mandate in place.

“It’s been difficult, because even though we stay masked because we want our customers to feel comfortable, we just don’t want to be in the business of policing customers. It’s not well received by everyone,” she said. “We’re happy that the mandate will be lifted.”

Mahon said she will continue wearing her mask inside the business for some time after the mandate is lifted.

“Everyone that walks in the door, we want them to be comfortable and want to shop,” she said. “That’s why they’ve come in.”

Dr. Bruce McNulty is the Chief Medical Officer at Swedish Hospital. He shared his thoughts on the lifting of the mask mandate and what it means.

“Things are definitely improving and heading in the right direction, and so I understand how the governor very much would like to see people get back to some normalcy,” he said.

McNulty said as a physician, he would still like people to remain cautious when it comes to COVID-19 and wearing masks.

“I don’t believe that this wave is over yet. I don’t believe this wave will be over at the end of February. I wish it was,” he said. “So I’ll be watching the case numbers as everyone will, and the governor’s using the experts that he has around him to try and pick a date that he believes that this will be safer.”

McNulty also those with compromised immune systems should still remain cautious when the mask mandate is lifted.

“If you are at risk, this is a virus that can still get you sick, end up in the hospital – and unfortunately, people are still dying of this virus. That will still be the case on February 28th,” he said. “Being fully vaccinated is really important with omicron, so that means two doses plus a booster there’s good evidence showing that booster really matters.”

McNulty says some people have chosen not to get their booster shot. He says they really should rethink that.