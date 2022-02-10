CHICAGO (CBS)– Masks will be optional starting Thursday for Catholic schools in Lake County and most of suburban Cook County.
In a letter to parents, Greg Richmond, superintendent of schools for the Chicago Archdiocese, said, “we have determined that coronavirus cases in our communities and in our schools are now low enough to make masks optional in our schools.”READ MORE: Parents Say Teenage Son With A Disability Was Raped By Fellow Student In School Bathroom, Allege CPS Coverup
However, masks will still be required in areas where there is a local mandate. So in Chicago, Evanston, and Oak Park, masks will still be required based on local health department protocol.READ MORE: Angry Man Refuses To Wear Mask At Wieners Circle, And It's On Tape
“Any staff member or student who wishes to continue to wear a mask in school is encouraged to do so. We support all school families and employees in whichever decision they make regarding the regular use of masks. Individuals who wish to wear a mask are encouraged to use an N95 mask and we encourage everyone age 5 and above to receive the COVID-19 vaccine/booster,” the letter states.
Also, in schools where masks are optional, students coming out of isolation and quarantine must wear a mask on Days 6 through 10.MORE NEWS: Security Guard Shoots Armed Man During Argument At Gas Station
The move comes after the principal of Queen of Martyrs Catholic School was placed on administrative leave earlier this week, for ending his school’s mask requirement while the Archdiocese was still requiring masks at all Chicago area schools.