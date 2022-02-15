AURORA, Ill. (CBS) — The City of Aurora on Tuesday honored five people who were lost in a mass shooting at the Henry Pratt Company plant three years ago.
The service was held at the Aurora Historical Society, where an exhibit has been mounted in honor of the victims.
On Feb. 15, 2019, Gary Martin opened fire at the Henry Pratt Company in Aurora – killing five of his coworkers and injuring five police officers.
Russell Beyer, Vicente Juarez, Clayton Parks, Josh Pinkard, and Trevor Werner all lost their lives that day.
The Kane County State’s Attorney’s office said Martin, 45, was being fired for a security violation at the time he opened fire at the business. Martin was killed in a shootout with police.