Chicago Weather Alert: Winter Storm Warning With Snow To Follow Rain, IceA Winter Storm Warning goes into effect tonight for the City of Chicago and for areas to the south and southeast.

2 Years After Courtney Heater's Death In North Carolina, Rainbow PUSH Coalition Is Joining Her Mother In Demanding Answers About What HappenedThis month, a Plainfield mother is marking two years since her daughter died out of state. In that time, Debbie Heater has questioned the detective work – or lack thereof, in her opinion – from the local sheriff’s department.

A Look At Some Black Chicagoans Who Are Breaking Down Barriers In The Wine Business And Enjoying SuccessIn our celebration of Black History Month at CBS 2, here is a look at the world of wine – which has very few Black people represented at high levels.

More Confusion For Schools, Parents After State Lawmakers Block Gov. Pritzker From Reinstating Mask MandateA group of state lawmakers has blocked Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker from reinstating his mask mandate in schools after it expired over the weekend – and this latest ruling adds another layer of confusion for schools and parents when it comes to masking.