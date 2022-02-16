EVERGREEN PARK, Ill (CBS) — A southwest suburban catholic school principal has been fired for defying the archdiocese mask mandate.
Jacob "Doc" Mathius had been on leave from Queen of Martyrs in Evergreen Park since last week.
The move prompted two days of protests by parents and students.
Mathius said the conditions set for his return were unreasonable, so he was terminated.