CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds of flights were canceled at O’Hare and Midway international airports Thursday afternoon as snow pounded the Chicago area.
As of 3:25 p.m., the Chicago Department of Aviation reported average delays of 37 minutes at O’Hare, and 301 cancellations. Delays were reported at fewer than 15 minutes at Midway, but there were 142 cancellations.
The Federal Aviation Administration attributed the ground delays at O’Hare to snow and ice.
Through the afternoon, Chicago snow totals will range from 2 to 6 inches, but heaviest snow will fall to the south with between 4 to 8 inches expected. Snow wraps up by 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. The snow began falling in the far southern suburbs shortly before noon. The most intense snow in Chicago will be between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.