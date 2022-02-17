GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By Laura Bannon
CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago is under a Winter Weather Advisory Thursday morning.

Winter Storm Warning is in effect for areas to the south and southeast. This warning does not include Cook County.

A wet morning is ahead with an icy mix turning to snow.

Chicago snow totals range from 2 to 6 inches, but heaviest snow falls south with between 4 to 8 inches of snow expected. Snow wraps up by 9 p.m. or 10 p.m.

Strong winds lead to blowing and drifting snow. Temperatures fall for much of the day in the 20s and with the wind, feels like temperatures will hover near 0 degrees.

On Friday, high temperatures reach the upper 20s underneath a mostly to partly sunny sky.

Temps look to rebound back into the 40s by Sunday.

