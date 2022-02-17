CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago is under a Winter Weather Advisory Thursday morning.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for areas to the south and southeast. This warning does not include Cook County.
READ MORE: Chicago Weather Alert: Heavy Rain Overnight Causing Flooding Thursday Morning
Winter Storm WARNING in effect until 9PM this evening . A bulk of the snow falls south and east of Chicago. Near blizzard conditions are expected this afternoon and early this evening for areas under warning. 6"+ of snow expected. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/IU0dCESegK
— Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) February 17, 2022
A wet morning is ahead with an icy mix turning to snow.
Strong winds lead to blowing and drifting snow. Temperatures fall for much of the day in the 20s and with the wind, feels like temperatures will hover near 0 degrees.
On Friday, high temperatures reach the upper 20s underneath a mostly to partly sunny sky.MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather Alert: Winter Storm Warning With Snow To Follow Rain, Ice
Temps look to rebound back into the 40s by Sunday.