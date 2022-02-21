CHICAGO (CBS) – At least four people were killed, and 20 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago over the weekend.
At least two of the victims were under the age of 18.READ MORE: Extra-Alarm Fire In Albany Park Destroys Twisted Hippo Brewery, Gym, Heavily Damages Apartment Building
In the first homicide of the weekend, a man was shot while in a parked car in East Chatham Friday night, according to police.
Around 9:41 p.m., the victim, 27, was sitting in a parked vehicle on the 8400 block of South Ingleside when an unknown male offender approached on foot and fired shots. The victim was transported by the Chicago Fire Department to the University of Chicago Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead.
A man was shot inside a vehicle in Calumet Heights Friday evening.
Police said around 6:24 p.m., the victim, unknown age, was inside of a vehicle in the 9300 block of South Harper when he was struck by gunfire. The victim was struck to the head and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital initially reported in grave condition.
A 16-year-old boy was shot while driving in the Archer Heights neighborhood Friday evening.
The victim was traveling in a vehicle westbound around 5 p.m. on the 3900 block of West 41st Street when an unknown vehicle pulled up alongside. An unknown offender inside the vehicle produced a firearm and fired shots at the victim.
The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the left armpit and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.READ MORE: Car Crashes Into Building After Running Red Light, Hitting Another Car In Pilsen
A man was shot while walking In the Albany Park neighborhood Friday night, Police said.
Around 10:26 p.m., the 20-year-old victim was walking in a parking lot on the 3500 block of West Lawrence when an occupant in a white sedan fired shots.
The victim was transported by the CFD to Saint Francis Hospital in fair condition with a graze wound to the abdomen.
A man was wounded after being shot while driving in the Irving Park area Friday night
Police said around 10:52 p.m., a 24-year-old man was driving a vehicle on the 4400 block of West Belmont when an occupant in a black SUV fired shots.
The victim was transported by the CFD in fair condition to Illinois Masonic Hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and right arm.
An unidentified man was found on the street in the South Austin neighborhood Saturday evening. Around 9:12 p.m. police say the 21-year-old man was found in the 5400 block of West Walton when officers were responding to a ShotSpotter call. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital and listed in critical condition but was later pronounced dead.
Another man was killed in a robbery in Chicago’s Back of the Yards neighborhood Sunday evening. Police say the 28-year-old was in his vehicle in the 5300 block of South Hermitage around 6 p.m. when three people surrounded him and demanded his personal property. They then shot him in the head. He was pronounced dead on the scene.MORE NEWS: Southside Wolfpack Mentoring Program Leading Young People On The Ballfield And In The Game Of Life
In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday across the city:
- At 1:19 p.m. Saturday, a 27-year-old man was traveling in a vehicle northbound in the 6300 block of South Wentworth when an unknown vehicle pulled up alongside. An unknown offender inside the vehicle produced a firearm and fired shots at the victim, striking him in the right leg. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.
- At 3:48 p.m. Saturday, a 44-year-old man was in the vehicle parked on the street In the 4300 block of West Thomas when two unknown offenders approached, produced firearms, and fired shots at the victim. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the left leg and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
- At 11:32 p.m. Saturday a man and woman were standing on the street in the 13200 block of South Prairie when shots were fired. A 24-year-old man was transported by the CFD in serious condition with gunshot wounds to the abdomen. A 26-year-old woman sustained a graze wound to the left arm and refused EMS.
- At 11:57 p.m. Saturday, two victims were in a vehicle stopped at a stop sign on the 600 block of West 66th Street when shots were fired. A 25-year-old man drove himself to the University of Chicago Hospital and is listed in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the left shoulder. A 22-year-old woman was also driven to the University of Chicago Hospital and is listed in fair condition with gunshot wounds to the left ear and left arm.
- At 1:09 a.m. Sunday, three people were inside of a venue attending a social gathering on the 4200 block of West Irving Park when a male offender entered and fired shots. A 29-year-old man was transported by the CFD to Illinois Masonic Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the chest. A 30-year-old man was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital by the CFD in fair condition with gunshot wounds to the left leg. A 30-year-old woman was transported to Ill Masonic by the CFD in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the right leg.
- At 3:50 a.m. Sunday, A 26-year-old man suffered one gunshot wound to the chest. The victim got into a physical altercation with a known 25-year-old man inside a residence in the 12000 block of South Princeton when he produced a firearm and shot in the direction of the victim. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The offender sustained a laceration to the nose and lip, he was placed into custody on scene.
- At 11:51 a.m. Sunday, a 39-year-old man was pulling into a driveway in the 2700 block of East 75th Street, when someone walked up and started shooting. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, with a gunshot wound to the body.
- At 5:15 p.m. Sunday, a 29-year-old man was walking down the street in the 8800 block of South Yale Avenue, when two gunmen walked up and demanded his property. The victim tried to disarm one of the robbers, who shot him in the left hand. The victim was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.
- At 7:45 p.m. Sunday, a 25-year-old man was driving in the 4800 block of South Loomis Boulevard, when he got into an argument with a group of people, and one of them shot him in the left ear. The victim went to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition.
- At 10:28 p.m. Sunday, a 16-year-old boy was standing in a yard in the 12000 block of South Wallace Street, when he heard several gunshots, and discovered he’d been shot in the arm. He was taken to Roseland Community Hospital in fair condition.
- At 9:51 p.m. Sunday, a 29-year-old man was riding in the back seat of a car in the 0-100 block of North California Avenue, when someone in a white SUV started shooting at his vehicle. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, with gunshot wounds to the leg and hip.
- At 12:24 a.m. Monday, a 19-year-old man was outside on the 1600 block of West 51st Street, when someone in a red station wagon shot him. The victim was taken to MacNeal Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.
- At 3 a.m. Monday, a 33-year-old man was walking to his vehicle in the 1300 block of West Augusta Boulevard, when someone shot him in the thigh. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.