BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (CBS) — Plainfield South wrestler Lexi Janiak won an IHSA state championship Saturday at the first ever girls’ state wrestling meet.
Janiak is ranked number 3 in the nation in her weight class, and has already won national tournaments, and competed in the Pan-Am Games.
"I'm proud, because of the amount that girls wrestling has grown," she told CBS 2's Matt Zahn this week. "I started when I was in second grade, and I could count the amount of girls on my hand that wrestled in the state of Illinois."
On Saturday, Lexi was one of 224 girls from 125 different schools competing at the state meet in Bloomington.
She won first place for her weight class of 130 pounds.

Congrats to Plainfield South's @ajaniak_32 on winning a state title!
I talked with Lexi about competing in the first ever @IHSAState girls wrestling tournament (her brother Matthew took 6th at the boys tourney last weekend). @cbschicago @PSHS_Athletics https://t.co/fOL5HoGUpE https://t.co/YNzAqZLVj9
— Matt Zahn (@mattzahnsports) February 26, 2022
Other first place winners included Angelina Cassioppi of Hononegah Community High in Rockton (weight class 100); Gabriella Gomez of Glenbard North (weight class 105); Shea Reisel of Somonauk (weight class 110); Maya Davis of Glenwood High School in Chatham, Illinois (weight class 115); Cadence Diduch of Freeport High School (weight class 120); Natasha Markoutsis of Yorkville High School (weight class 125), Attalia Watson-Castro of Homewood-Flossmoor Community High School (weight class 135), Antonia Phillips of Alton (weight class 140), Sydney Perry of Batavia (weight class 135), Lexi Ritchie of Unity High School in Tolono (weight class 155), Rose Cassioppi of Hononegah Community High in Rockton (weight class 170), Jayden Huesca Rodriguez of West Chicago High (weight class 190), and Kiara Ganey of Belleville East (weight class 235).