CHICAGO (CBS) — Accused scammer Candace Clark was due back in court Thursday.

Clark, 50, was arrested after a series of stories by CBS 2 Investigator Dorothy Tucker that exposed scams that spanned 20 years. CBS 2 will be in court as Clark answers charges that could put her behind bars.

And now to a story about Clark that goes back more than 30 years.

“Right here, that’s her,” said a former high school classmate who didn’t want to be identified.

Back then, the accused scammer was known as Candace Dixon. She attended Percy Julian High School in Chicago’s Washington Heights neighborhood.

The 1987 Catalyst Yearbook shows her pictured as part of Big Brothers and Sisters, a member of the modeling club, and the math team.

“I remember her going to class, walking to class, but I really didn’t socialize with her,” recalled the former classmate.

The classmate said decades ago, there were signs Candace might be headed down a dark path.

“Well, she was Teen USA,” the classmate said. “That’s what was told to us by her.”

And, there’s a picture in the yearbook to prove it. Candace Dixon is seen wearing the crown and the sash of Miss Illinois. Only there’s one little problem.

We found the video of the 1987 Miss Teen USA pageant ceremony with all of the state winners… including Miss Illinois.

Surprise, surprise – it was not Candace Dixon. It was Danielle Reese from Riverwoods, Illinois.

This bogus beauty queen, now known as Candace Clark, faces five felony charges. One is for impersonating a state employee.

Hadera says Candace Clark was in living in her home rent-free. Clark had signed a lease, agreeing to pay $9,000 a month, but never paid a penny.

Clark pretended to be the new Director of Special Investigations for the state of Illinois. She produced six fake ceremonies where she hired more than 50 performers and never paid them the collective $21,000 she promised.

Clark also faces four theft charges, accused of scamming her way into two multi-million dollar homes and never paying a cent in rent.

Clark was eventually evicted but left owing both homeowners more than $80,000.

.

The people behind these felonies are just a fraction of those accusing Clark of fraud. Among the first, Staneeda Ware, who says Clark conned her out $3,000 20 years ago.

“She’s evil. She’s a monster,” said Ware.

Altogether, we identified 86 people and companies that have lost money to Clark. Add it up and the total comes to a whopping $469,000.

Court is not new to Clark. But in the past, she’s gotten nothing more than a slap on the wrist with a feather.

Between 2008 and 2010 Cark was arrested six times in Chicago and three other suburbs of Orland Park, Matteson, and Homewood. Back then, she faced charges of theft, writing bad checks and impersonating a police officer.

“It’s her high. It’s in her blood,” said Ware.

The most Clark ever got was probation. This time, Clark’s accusers are hoping the outcome is different, including the latest one – Stephanie Bennett, who says she lost her home after Clark conned her.

Bennett was just 27 years old when she bought a $225,000 house in suburban Midlothian in 2010. She had spent years saving the $10,000 down payment.

“I thought, look what I had accomplished,” said Bennett.

Five years later, Bennett was moving out of town, so she rented her home to Clark for $2,000 a month.

“It was awful,” said Bennett. “It was an awful experience.”

For eight months Clark lived rent-free. When she left, the place was a mess and Bennett was $16,000 in the hole.

“I couldn’t keep up with the payment of someone trashing my home and then the repairs that would need to be done,” Bennett said. “I had to go into foreclosure.”

She now echoes what others have said when asked about Clark’s future and the next place she should call home.

“She deserves to be behind bars for a while, a long while,” said Bennett.

The charges Clark now faces carry potential sentences ranging from one to 10 years in prison.