By Christopher Hacker
CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Public Schools (CPS) cancelled classes on Thursday as the possibility of a strike becomes almost certain, forcing working parents to find alternatives to school for their children while the strike continues.
CPS published a list of options for parents who need temporary child care during the strike. Enter your address in the map below to see the options near you.
While a strike hasn’t officially been announced, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said on Wednesday that the city expects a strike to begin on Thursday.
Lightfoot criticized the Chicago Teachers’ Union (CTU) at City Hall on Wednesday, saying CTU rejected the city’s offers, despite the fact that negotiators were making “concerted progress.”
“The union has told the public repeatedly that the two issues we need to resolve are class size and staffing, and we have met their needs, but behind the scenes they’ve continued to bring up additional bargaining issues that they say must be resolved before they can have a contract,” she said.
CPS Chief Executive Officer Janice Jackson said all classes and after-school activities will be cancelled. Some Schools will remain open, but will be staffed by non-union CPS employees.