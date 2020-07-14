By Christopher Hacker

CHICAGO (CBS) — The numbers of new COVID-19 cases each week is on the rise in some parts of Chicago, along with similar increases in the share of tests that come back positive.

The number of new cases reported each week is still falling in most Chicago ZIP codes, but in a handful of areas, those numbers continue to rise, data analyzed by CBS 2 showed. In the 60614 zip code in Lakeview, there were 27 new cases reported last week, compared to just four new cases six weeks ago. In the neighboring 60657 zip code, the same trend has emerged: 38 new cases last week, up from just 8 during the first week of June.

Change in Weekly New Cases

At the same time, the share of COVID-19 tests that are positive — a key metric officials use in deciding whether to continue reopening — is also increasing in many of those same areas.

Change in Weekly Positivity Rate

The increase in new cases comes as the city has cracked down on businesses violating social distancing requirements and ordered bars and restaurants to close at midnight to try to further curb the spread of the virus.

In an email to constituents Tuesday morning, Ald. Michele Smith of the 43rd Ward, which covers the 60614 ZIP code, warned the numbers were creeping up. She said many residents aren’t regularly wearing masks.

“Even though young adults comprised the highest percentage of cases, our ward is not complying in great percentages with the mask mandate, across all ages, ” Smith said in the email. “The most effective way to prevent the transmission of the disease outside of quarantine is wear a mask.”

CBS 2 reached out to Smith’s office, but hasn’t heard back.

The number of new cases across Illinois has remained low compared to the high numbers the state was seeing in mid-April, although the number of new cases has ticked up slightly in recent days. In the Northeast “Reopen Illinois” region, which includes the Chicago area, the positivity rate sits at about 4 percent — well into phase four of the state’s reopening plan.

That isn’t the case in other states, where the numbers of new cases are growing rapidly, such as in Florida, which recently reported 15,000 new cases in a single day and had a statewide positivity rate of over 11 percent as of June 12.