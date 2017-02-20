Protesters Gather In Chicago For President’s Day Trump Rally

CHICAGO (CBS) — One month after President Donald Trump took office, thousands nationwide gathered Monday to protest his recent policies.

Several hundreds of people gathered for the “Not My President” President’s Day rally in Chicago, which began at Trump Tower around noon.

Telling President Trump to beat-it, a band played Michael Jackson’s “Beat It” as the crowd sang along. WBBM’s Michele Fiore reports.

For the second day in a row, protesters raised posters, chanted and believed their voices can make a difference. Men and women of various faiths and backgrounds gathered together to speak out against the issues they believe the president is failing in, including health care, women’s rights, black rights, Muslim rights, LGBT rights and immigrant rights.

Michael Howard thinks it’s completely appropriate to be sending a message to the White House on President’s Day.

“It actually makes sense, because what better day to protest someone who is doing wrong for you country, than the leader himself on the day you should celebrate the great leaders who actually helped this country,” Howard said.

Howard is holding up a sign written by J.B. Becker of Chicago who’s standing next to him at the rally. It says “So many issues, so little sign.”

“Women’s lives, immigrants’ lives, black lives, trans lives, LGBTQ lives,” Becker said. “It’s hard to get in all in one little poster.”

Although the crowd chanted “Not my president” and “Lock him up” – many say they want the issues to be their main focus.

Monday was the second day in a row for Anti-Trump demonstrations in Chicago. Hundreds gathered Sunday to protest President Trump and marched to Federal Plaza.

“Not My President” President’s Day rallies took place Monday in cities nationwide, including New York, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C.

People held up posters that read things like “so many issues, so little sign,” “fake prez” and “Jesus was a refugee.”