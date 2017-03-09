Report: Bears Agree To Terms With WR Markus Wheaton

By Chris Emma–

(CBS) The Bears added a receiver to the fold Thursday as the new league year began, bringing Markus Wheaton into what will be a new-look offense.

Wheaton, 26, has agreed to terms with the Bears, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. His presence adds depth at a position of need on the day Chicago lost to receiver Alshon Jeffery to a one-year deal in Philadelphia.

Wheaton has played four NFL seasons, all with the Steelers. He played in just three games last season, hauling in four receptions as he dealt with a shoulder injury for much of the year. Wheaton’s best season came in 2015, when he caught 44 passes for 749 yards and five touchdowns. Wheaton was a third-round pick in 2013.

After losing Jeffery, the Bears are left re-evaluating the position of receiver, which now has Cam Meredith and Kevin White atop the depth chart. They also added veteran Reuben Randle on a reserve contract this offseason. Veteran Eddie Royal is a candidate to be released.

The Bears are working through drastic changes on offense, having released eight-year starting quarterback Jay Cutler on Thursday. The team is expected to sign 27-year-old Mike Glennon soon and is likely to draft a quarterback in April. Safety Quintin Demps also agreed to terms with the Bears on Thursday.

