Bears Sign TE Dion Sims To 3-Year Deal

By Chris Emma–
(CBS) The Bears have added depth at a position of need, signing tight end Dion Sims to a three-year deal, they announced Friday.
Sims, 26, comes to Chicago after four seasons in Miami. He hauled in 26 passes for 256 yards and four touchdowns last season with the Dolphins.
Sims stands at 6-foot-4 and 271 pounds, a large target for the Bears’ offense that will soon feature a new quarterback in Mike Glennon. Sims joins Zach Miller and Daniel Brown at a position that was previously lacking depth.
Sims’ deal is worth up to $18 million over three years, with $10 million guaranteed, the NFL Network reported.
Thursday’s start to the new league year has also brought the Bears a new safety in Quintin Demps, who agreed to terms on a three-year deal. The team also released quarterback Jay Cutler, a move that had been long expected.
Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 and like his Facebook page.