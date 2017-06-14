Rauner and Other Illinois Elected Officials React To Virginia Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — Several Illinois elected officials took to social media to praise Alexandria and Capitol police and express sadness over the shooting of Congressman Steve Scalise and others today at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia. James Hodgkinson, the suspected shooter, died at the scene during an exchange of gunfire.
Governor Rauner praised the quick police response. “Deeply saddened by this morning’s events in VA, but grateful for the good work of Capitol Police.”
Senator Dick Durbin also thanked the Capitol Police. “We owe a debt of gratitude to the @CapitolPolice who risk their lives each day.”
Senator Tammy Duckworth condemned the attack as a “senseless act of violence.”
Rep. Jan Schakowsky expressed her horror. “I am shocked and horrified by the events that took place this morning.”
Rep. Danny Davis sent his “thoughts and prayers” to all those impacted.
Rep. Randy Hultgren asked for prayers for those affected by the shooting. “Please join us.”
Rep. Robin Kelly wished Steve Scalise a “speedy recovery.”
Rep. Daniel Lipinski extended his gratitude to all the “brave police officers who put their lives on the line to keep all of us safe.”
Rep. Adam Kinzinger extended thoughts and prayers. “My thoughts & prayers are with my friend.”
