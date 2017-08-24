Report: Northwestern Rower Who Drowned In April Couldn’t Swim

CHICAGO (CBS) — The death of a student athlete is forcing Northwestern University to change its policy.
An Illinois State Police report said 19-year-old Mohammed Ramzan told a teammate he could not swim days before he drowned.
Ramzan was ejected from his racing boat in April.
A spokesman for the University told the Tribune, the team has since imposed a safety exam, but did not said if that includes a swim test.