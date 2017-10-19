Aurora Boy Released From Hospital After Pit Bull Attack

— The 10-year-old Aurora boy who was mauled by two pitbulls last week got out of the hospital on Wednesday – and his mother tells WBBM he’s looking forward to going back to school at the end of the month.

Luke Drees-Segundo does not usually walk to school.

In fact, his mother Denise Drees said he was not supposed to go to school on Friday, because he’d stayed up late the night before, watching the Cubs.

But he wanted to go, and on his way, he was attacked by two Pit Bulls.

“I don’t blame the dogs for their actions. I blame it on the owner. It is the owner’s fault for not caring for the dogs and not loving the dogs.

“I have two pitbulls at home. It’s ironic. My dogs would never attack a little kid. They won’t attack nobody,” she said.

Drees said she is taking strength from Luke’s optimism.

“I had been taking it really bad. But I try not to in front of him. I want to be the strongest person for him. But he’s showing me how to be a stronger person,” she said.

Luke goes back to the hospital Monday for another in a succession of surgeries. Monday’s surgery is related to leg injuries Luke sustained, she said.

Drees said doctors were able to save Luke’s ear, and she said doctors will monitor him to make sure he does not have hearing loss.

Most of Luke’s injuries were to his ear, the top of his head and his leg, Drees said. He was able to cover his face during the attack.

As for the good Samaritan who stopped to help Luke, Drees said, “I owe her my life.”

Drees saif after she brought Luke home from the hospital Wednesday, he did mot want to see the family’s two Pit Bulls. But after a few minutes, she said, he wanted to see them.

“We brought one dog out at a time, and they were so happy to see him. My female dog sat in his lap.”

Drees saif the two dogs slept with Luke on Wednesday night.

Luke’s teacher at Dieterech Elementary School has started a YouCaring fundraiser page for the family.

“She is an amazing woman,” Drees said.

“I want my kids to grow up to know there are people in this world who are good, and it’s not all bad,” she said.

“I live in a beautiful community.”