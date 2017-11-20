Jewel Donates $1M To Chance The Rapper’s Social Works Charity

CHICAGO (CBS) — Jewel-Osco presented Chance the Rapper’s Social Works organization with a $1 million check to benefit CPS.

The donation will go to The New Chance Arts & Literature Fund, which aims to “ensure more students have access to arts enrichment education.”

Chance hosted a surprise assembly at Michele Clark Magnet High School Monday.

“It’s an historic day for Jewel, we’ve never given away a million dollars to one charity at once,” said Doug Cygan, president of the supermarket chain. “I’m here to give a million dollar check donation to one of the finest young men that’s out there — doing amazing things at the age of 24.

“His organization, and everything he stands for, means a lot to the 42,000 people at Jewel-Osco and to the children of Chicago, and what we can do for the education system with his help.”

Cygan said the timing of the donation couldn’t be better, and even went on to say that no one is more relevant than Chance right now.

“In the past, CPS hasn’t really gotten a lot of money from non-profits and charitable arms and organizations because there’s been a past of corrupt activity in the city of Chicago,” Chance said. “And so, when it comes down to it, it’s about leadership and accountability. If you have those two things, you can’t go wrong especially when it comes to charitable acts.”

Social Works has now raised more than $3 million, so far, for Chicago students.