68-Year-Old Woman, 3-Year-Old Girl Carjacked At Gunpoint In Bucktown

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 68-year-old woman and 3-year-old girl were carjacked Friday afternoon in the North Side Bucktown neighborhood.
They were parking a BMW in a garage at 12:21 p.m. in the 2200 block of West Lyndale when two armed suspects wearing ski masks went up to them and forced them out of the vehicle, according to Chicago Police.
The carjackers took the vehicle and drove away, police said. Another suspect was seen driving away in a Chevrolet Equinox.
RELATED: Carjackings Spike In Chicago | Criminal Justice Expert Shares Thoughts On The Rise Of Carjackings
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)