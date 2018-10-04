CHICAGO (CBS)–The prosecution has rested its case against Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke after giving the jury the option to deliberate a second degree murder charge.

The defense is now presenting closing arguments.

9:40 a.m. Prosecution rests

The prosecution claims McDonald had made up his mind to shoot McDonald before he had even arrived at the scene of where the teenager was killed.

“Laquan wasn’t doing anything at that moment to make it necessary to shoot him,” special prosecutor Jody Gleason said. The defendant had a million other options he could’ve used other than firing that gun.”

Jurors are given the option to deliberate a second degree murder charge.

"They all mattered. Each separate shot is a crime," special prosecutor Jody Gleason says as she discusses the aggravated battery charges against Jason Van Dyke. #VanDykeTrial @cbschicago — Beth Bria (@BethBriaReports) October 4, 2018

Jury will be allowed to consider 2nd degree murder charge against Jason Van Dyke. @cbschicago — Mike Puccinelli (@MPuccinelliCBS2) October 4, 2018

The shooting of African American teenager Laquan McDonald in 2014 and the city’s delay in releasing the footage showing Van Dyke shooting the 17-year-old 16 times sparked racially-charged outrage across the city in 2015, with prolonged street protests held everywhere from downtown to smaller neighborhoods.

The jury could start deliberations as early as today, prompting police to start preparing for the aftermath of the verdict.

The Chicago Police Department has already begun amping up patrols. Many officers have been assigned 12 hour shifts and supervisors canceled days off.

CBS 2’s Mike Puccinelli reports that crowd control and violence-suppression efforts will be similar to tactics used during the NATO protests and past Chicago Bulls championship celebrations.

Closing arguments set for today in the #JasonVanDyke murder trial. The jury is expected to get the case later on today. Sources say the jury will likely be sequestered during deliberations. ⁦@cbschicago⁩ #VanDykeTrial pic.twitter.com/RJPgFKFDT9 — Mike Puccinelli (@MPuccinelliCBS2) October 4, 2018

Tactical officers and special operations units will be heavily armored.

Yesterday in court, a single rebuttal witness called by prosecutors, Cook County sheriff officer Adam Murphy, testified about the amount of blood he saw at the shooting scene when he arrived shortly after McDonald was shot.

Murphy is the only police officer who approached McDonald after he was shot. He testified that no one performed CPR.

The prosecution showed the infamous police dashcam video with McDonald lying on the pavement and asked Murphy what he saw.

“I saw a large amount of blood on the pavement,” Murphy said.

Murphy’s testimony was meant to rebut the contention by the defense that McDonald died so quickly that there was only a small amount of blood.

Court is expected to begin at 9 a.m.