Chicago (CBS) — Former First Lady Michelle Obama will visit Seminary Co-op Bookstore on Tuesday, Nov. 13 to sign her new book “Becoming”.

The book signing will take place at 2:30 p.m. at the bookstore, located at 5751 S. Woodlawn Ave.

All 500 wristbands available, which are required for entry to the event, sold out Sunday.

Obama will start the tour to promote her new book at the United Center Tuesday. Oprah Winfrey will moderate the Chicago stop.