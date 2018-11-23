Chicago (CBS) — Pope Francis has tapped Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich to be part of the group organizing an unprecedented sex abuse summit at the Vatican. A critical part of the new group will not only be bishops, leaders like Cupich, but actual abuse survivors.

Bill Reidy was abused by Father Donald J. O’Shaughnessy, his student advisor, every day from his sophomore year to his senior year at Wilmette’s Loyola Academy. The Archdiocese of Chicago settled Reidy’s abuse suit.

“I think this is a starting point about finding a solution,” Reidy said about the summit next February.

The group organizing the Vatican meeting will set new policies dealing with, and even penalties for not dealing with, clergy sex abuse.

Chicago’s Cupich has been an open voice in what still is an often covered up topic.

For example, CBS 2 has been trying to speak to the bishop of the Joliet Diocese, R. Daniel Conlon, for months about dealing with problem priests.

Bill Reidy has reached a settlement in his suit, but like many, he believes he’s never been listened to. He thinks including abuse survivors in the meeting will be “huge”.