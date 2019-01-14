(CBS) — Attorney Gloria Allred says a woman accusing R. Kelly of sexual abuse has been threatened by the singer to get her to drop a lawsuit that claims Kelly abused her and gave her a sexually transmitted disease.

About two years ago, Faith Rodgers says she was in a relationship with Kelly when she was 19, for nearly a year before leaving. During that time she says Kelly instructed her to call him “daddy” and would lock her up for hours at a time. Rodgers says he even introduced her to one of the five women Kelly allegedly said he was “raising.”

At a news conference on Monday, Allred said Kelly has threatened in a letter to expose Rodgers’ sexual past. Allred said Kelly also posted private pictures of Rodgers.

“We are here today to let Mr. Kelly know in no uncertain terms that he cannot and will not intimidate his alleged victims into keeping silent,” Allred said.

Rodgers, who was 19 at the time, is suing Kelly for “sexual battery” and “willfully, deliberately and maliciously” infecting her with herpes; and claims Kelly “mentally, sexually and verbally” abused her.

Rodgers says she met Kelly in San Antonio at a party after one of his concerts.

“No one should be victim-shamed, harassed, or retaliated against because she asserted her rights and spoke her truth,” Rodgers said on Monday. “Robert Kelly, the Faith Rodgers you knew, that you met when I was 19 years old, no longer exists.

“She was vulnerable and impressionable. The 21-year-old Faith Rodgers you are seeing now is much wiser and much stronger.”

More women have been coming forward with allegations of sexual abuse by Kelly. Kelly’s alleged past was detailed in a documentary series “Surviving R. Kelly” that aired recently on Lifetime.

Kelly’s attorney calls the allegations absurd.

In Chicago, police were called to his Trump Tower apartment last week, but determined that the two women who were with him were not being held against their will.

The city’s building inspectors also plan to enter his recording studio after learning that people may be living at the warehouse, a possible violation of zoning laws. They also want to determine if renovations done at the facility had proper permits.