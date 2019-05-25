CHICAGO (CBS) — She was just 19 years old, pregnant with her second child, when she was murdered.
Today, family and friends say their final goodbyes to Marlen Ochoa.
Before today’s funeral at Mount Auburn Memorial Park in Stickney, the community has been paying their respects and many didn’t even know Ochoa. For two days, mourners came to Mount Auburn Funeral Home to offer support to Ochoa’s grieving family.
Ochoa was reported missing and then found dead earlier this month on the Southwest Side. Clarissa Figureoa was her daughter, Desiree, have been charged with Ochoa’s murder and aggravated battery of a child.
That baby, officials say, was torn from Ochoa’s womb after Ochoa was strangled by Figureoa, Doctors say the baby has no brain activity.
In Pilsen, a memorial for Marlen is growing by the hour. Hundreds of people have brought flowers, messages and candles to place in front of a mural of Marlen’s face.