CHICAGO (CBS) — A day after heavy rains, and even a tornado, left homes flooded and property damaged, there is another threat of severe weather coming for Chicago.
Chicago will be under a marginal risk of severe storms on Tuesday night. Towns south and southwest of the city are under a slightly higher threat.
The main concern will be heavy rains, in areas that are already saturated. The risk of tornadoes is very small, CBS’s Ed Curran reports.
The threat for severe weather is even high for western Illinois, as well as parts of Iowa, Missouri, Kansas and Nebraska.
Monday’s storms dumped two to three inches of rain in many locations, including 3.76 inches in Somonauk and 3.6 inches in Willow Springs. Many western suburbs had two to 2.5 inches of rainfall.