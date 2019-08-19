CHICAGO (CBS) — Ten months after her disappearance, the family of a missing postal worker isn’t giving up hope that she will be found alive.
“I didn’t expect for it to be going on this long, but that gives me more hope to believe there’s a possibility she is still here,” said Kierra’s father, Joseph Coles.
“I just want Kierra Coles home. This is here she needs to be. You know, this is a struggle every day,” said her mother, Karen Phillips.
The parents of Coles, 26, pleaded with police and city leaders to bring their daughter home. She was last seen Oct. 2 at 81st Street and Vernon Avenue in the Chatham neighborhood, and was three months pregnant at the time.
Surveillance video showed her wearing her U.S. Postal Service uniform, walking up and down the street the morning she vanished, after she’d called in sick for the day.
Her family has said they found her car parked on her block, with her cell phone and purse still inside.
Police suspect foul play, but she has never been found.
Coles’ family and the U.S. Postal Service are offering more than $46,000 in reward money for information leading to her whereabouts.
Anyone with information on Coles’ whereabouts should call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8274.