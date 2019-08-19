CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s a heinous crime that shocked Chicago, making national headlines.
Two women accused of strangling and butchering a pregnant mother will appear before a judge Monday morning.
CBS 2’s Cesar Rodriguez has more from the Cook County Criminal Courthouse.
Clarisa Figueroa and her daughter, Desiree, have a court arraignment for the baby boy’s death. The 46-year-old mother and 25-year-old daughter pleaded not guilty in June to several charges of murder, kidnapping, dismembering a body and concealing a homicide in Marlen Ochoa’s death.
They were later charged for the murder of baby Yovanny Lopez Jr. who died on June 14, two months after they allegedly cut him from his mother’s womb.
The women lured Marlen Ochoa to their house in the Scottsdale neighborhood in April where they killed her. Clairsa, a former certified nursing assistant, passed the baby off as her own when she took him to Christ Medical Center.
Both were indicted on first degree murder charges for Ochoa’s baby.
The family said a third person needs to pay for his involvement. The baby’s father said he demands justice and wants Piotr (Peter) Bobak to receive the same murder charges as his girlfriend Clarisa Figueroa. Bobak is charged with helping the women cover up the crime.
He’s pleaded not guilty and will not be in court Monday.