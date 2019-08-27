CHICAGO (CBS) — Four women, all sexually assaulted, possibly by the same man.

And the attacks happened within blocks of each other.

CBS 2’s Jim Williams has the story from the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, at the intersection where the most recent attack happened.

At 77th and Langley, where a block club sign says no car washing, no drugs, no ball playing. The sexual assault happened at 2:00 in the afternoon. And there have been three others in the immediate area.

Cassandra Ray heard from her concerned 17-year-old daughter, who saw the alert from police.

“Because she’s worried that me and my friends are bartenders in the community,” Ray said.

Working late hours in a community where four women have been sexually assaulted in the last several weeks. Her daughter asks important safety questions.

“‘Mommy be careful. Do you have a taser? Do you have have these things. Where is your mace,'” Ray said.

The first attack happened around 5:00 in the morning on July 12 near 76th and Evans.

Three others followed.

In all but one sexual assault, the attacker had a gun. The assailant used a knife in the other. Police believe one man, described as in his 20s, is responsible.

Women in the area are taking precautions.

“My coworkers, they do escort me to my car, make sure I get in safely and drive off,” said Karen Hayes.

Police said the man attempted to make small talk before attacking the women. Ray is considering changing her work schedule.

“I probably won’t keep the same late hours. Or if we stay in packs, we’re probably going to be more cognizant.”

Police went door-to-door passing out flyers warning residents to be careful. It includes a description of the attacker.

He’s described as a man in his 20s, between five-feet-seven and six-feet-two, black hair, wearing a white t-shirt, blue shorts, gym shoes in some of the attacks wearing a Bulls cap.