CHICAGO (CBS) — An 18-year-old man has been charged in the slaying of Marshia Bowman, a mother of eight who was shot while driving in south suburban Dolton last month.
Bowman was driving with four of her eight children at 7 p.m. on Aug. 21 at the intersection of Sibley Boulevard and Cottage Grove Avenue when someone in a nearby car starting shooting and she was shot in the head.
A suspect in the fatal shooting was arrested on Wednesday. The Cook County State’s Attorney’s office confirmed 18-year-old Avion Fonville has been charged with first-degree murder, and is due to appear for a bond hearing at 1:30 p.m. at the Markham Courthouse.
Bowman might have been caught in the crossfire when two groups started shooting at each other, but it was unclear who was the target.
Bowman lost control of her minivan after she was shot, and crashed the vehicle into a tree near Cottage Grove Avenue.
Witnesses said the four children in the minivan ran screaming for help.
Bowman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, and died two days later.