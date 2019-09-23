



Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Blackman has been charged with four counts of attempted murder.

Blackman was arrested Saturday after a chase and shootout with police Saturday afternoon near 64th and Bell in the Englewood neighborhood, after earlier shooting a police officer who was trying to serve an arrest warrant.

New this morning, CPD has charged Michael Blackman with 4 counts of attempted murder including a young girl who was shot last week on N. Milwaukee and the shooting of a police officer on Saturday. A press conference will be held later this morning once we debrief with detectives pic.twitter.com/MZroQwwjw0 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) September 23, 2019

Police said Blackman shot a 40-year-old police officer Saturday morning in the 1900 block of West 65th Street while the officer was serving an arrest warrant in the shooting of a 28-year-old woman last week.

Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said the wounded officer had the “self awareness to make his own tourniquet while his partners maintained pressure on the gunshot wound on the way to the hospital.”

The officer was rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized after surgery. Doctors said the officer had wounds to his left groin as well as two holes in his left lower leg that involved one of the largest veins in the leg. She said the officer came in bleeding to death and was taken right to surgery. The officer also has significant fractures in the leg.

Blood transfusions were started in the emergency room. The surgeon said the officer has been stabilized but will need additional operations.

Meantime, police continued a manhunt for Blackman, and obtained surveillance video of him going through a vacant lot in the 6400 block of South Hoyne. The video did not show Blackman leaving the area, so that’s where police and federal agents focused t heir manhunt.

When police searched the area Saturday afternoon, they stumbled across Blackman, and got into a shootout. Blackman was shot and suffered a broken leg. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

As for the shooting of the 28-year-old woman last week, police said it appears Blackman targeted her at random as she was walking to lunch last Wednesday near Milwaukee Avenue and Lake Street.

“It appears that he randomly targeted and shot this poor woman downtown,” Deputy Chief Brendan Deenihan said.

The woman was shot in the back, and was treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was stabilized.

Police were scheduled to discuss the charges against Blackman at 10:45 a.m. Monday.