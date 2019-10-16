CHICAGO (CBS) — Barring a breakthrough sometime Wednesday, the Chicago Teachers Union bargaining team has recommended a strike starting Thursday.

Meanwhile some agencies are getting ready for an influx of students if teachers walk out.

It will come down to a teachers’ union vote planned for Wednesday afternoon.

In the meantime, organizations like the Neighborhood Boys and Girls Club plan to open early Thursday if teachers walk out.

“We will be open,” said Bonnie Werstein, director of operations for the club. “We will be available for every day of the strike.”

Werstein said the organization could see between 100 and 200 students if teachers do walk out.

“We do have teachers’ children coming, administration children coming and also our after school children and community children. They are going to have open play here in our game room and do board games or ping pong. They are going to play in the gym.”

There is a price though — $60 a day.

But the fee can be waived for families who are part of federal or state programs.

“We need to take care of the children that are most vulnerable and support the families that need us,” said Werstein.

The organization has been here before. In 2012, the last time teachers went on strike, this is where many parents brought their children. It’s a service that’s especially vital for parents who don’t have other options.

“They don’t have families that are local,” Werstein said. “They are immigrant families, so their support system is very small, and we’ve become that support system for them. We’ve become their family.”

The Salvation Army also has three locations that will open early and take in Chicago Public Schools students. Two of those locations are free of charge.