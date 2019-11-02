



— A 15-year-old boy was set to face a judge on Saturday after he was charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a 7-year-old girl when she was trick-or-treating on Thursday.

The boy was taken into custody on Friday, police said. His identity has not been revealed since he is a minor, but Chicago police announced late Friday he faces two felony counts of attempted first degree murder and two felony counts of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm.

He was charged as a juvenile and was set to appear in Juvenile Court on Saturday, according to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office.

That little girl was listed in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the neck as of late Friday. Her condition was improving, but she remained hospitalized early Saturday.

Cell phone video captured the seven shots that rang out and the chaos afterwards on Halloween on 26th Street near Lawndale Avenue in Little Village. In a spray of gang-related gunfire, a 7-year-old girl, innocently dressed as a ladybug, and trick-or-treating with her family, was shot in the chest and neck.

A woman, who doesn’t want to be identified, said her sister works at the nearby Metro PCS. The sister ushered the injured girl and her father inside, and began applying pressure to her wounds to try and save the child.

Police said the assailant was wearing a white “Jason” mask and was firing at a rival gang. The intended target was a 32-year-old man, who was wounded in the hand, police said.

Police said that man is not cooperating in the investigation.

In the meantime, area business owners and churches are coming together, organizing an upcoming vigil in support of the injured girl.