CHICAGO (CBS) — If it seems like we are seeing more snow in November in recent years, you would be right.

Of the top five snowiest Novembers on record, according to the National Weather Service, two of them have hit Chicago in the past five years:

1940: 14.8 inches

1895: 14.5 inches

1951: 14. 3 inches

2018: 12.7 inches

2015: 11.2 inches

The normal snowfall for the month of November is 1.2 inches. As of 6 a.m. Monday’s snow total at O’Hare,, where official records are taken, was 1.6 inches. The forecast is calling for 2 to four inches to fall at the airport.

RELATED: Biggest snowstorms ever in November. 

Most of the 2018 snowfall came in a late November storm.  

The total snowfall in 2015 came in a single storm on Nov. 20. 