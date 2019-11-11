CHICAGO (CBS) — If it seems like we are seeing more snow in November in recent years, you would be right.
Of the top five snowiest Novembers on record, according to the National Weather Service, two of them have hit Chicago in the past five years:
1940: 14.8 inches
1895: 14.5 inches
1951: 14. 3 inches
2018: 12.7 inches
2015: 11.2 inches
The normal snowfall for the month of November is 1.2 inches. As of 6 a.m. Monday’s snow total at O’Hare,, where official records are taken, was 1.6 inches. The forecast is calling for 2 to four inches to fall at the airport.
RELATED: Biggest snowstorms ever in November.
Most of the 2018 snowfall came in a late November storm.
The total snowfall in 2015 came in a single storm on Nov. 20.