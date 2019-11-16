



— Police overnight arrested two people who may be linked to a shooting that left a nurse dead in Little Village earlier this week.

At 11:47 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue, Ogden District Traffic Pursuit officers spotted a vehicle that matched the one involved in the drive-by shooting that killed Frank Aguilar, 32.

Police chased the gray sport-utility vehicle several miles southeast to West Chatham.

Illinois State Police were also involved in the chase, which involved the Dan Ryan Expressway. State Police spotted the vehicle in the southbound Dan Ryan express lanes at 47th Street, and the vehicle crashed into another vehicle just off the expressway at 75th Street and Lafayette Avenue, state police said.

State Police arrested made the arrest of the driver and passenger half a block to the west at 75th Street and Perry Avenue, and they were turned over to Chicago Police.

No charges had been reported as of 7 a.m.

On Tuesday night, Aguilar, 32, had just finished his shift at Misericordia Heart of Mercy Hospital on Tuesday night when he was shot in the chest outside his sister’s home, on 32nd Street near Lawndale Avenue in Little Village.

Aguilar had gone to his sister’s house to do laundry and spend the night, and was in his scrubs holding a laundry basket when he was shot, his family said.

His family said he called 911 and even gave himself first aid, but later died at Mount Sinai Hospital.

The shooting that killed Aguilar is one in a series of shootings in Little Village in recent weeks, as gang tensions take their toll.

Police say the neighborhood gang war is heating up, leading to more intended and unintended targets, with at least nine people shot in recent weeks.