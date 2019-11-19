CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman charged with killing Marlen Ochoa has given birth to a baby.
Desiree Figueroa is one of three people charged with luring Ochoa to her house to buy baby clothes, then killing her and cutting her baby out of her womb.
Clarisa Figueroa, 46, and her daughter Desiree, 25, pleaded not guilty in June to charges of murder, kidnapping, dismembering a body, and concealing a homicide in Ochoa’s death.
According to police and prosecutors, the pair strangled Ochoa at their home in the Scottsdale neighborhood on April 23, and then the elder Figueroa cut Yovanny from Ochoa’s womb, and passed him off as her own when she went to Christ Medical Center.
Yovanny died on June 14, after two months on life support at the hospital. His death was ruled a homicide. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Yovanny died from lack of oxygen to the brain.
Clarisa Figueroa’s boyfriend, Piotr Bobak, is charged with helping the Figueroas cover up Ochoa’s murder.
Cook County Sheriffs said Figueroa gave birth to her own baby on November 1, and is now back in custody.
There’s no word on where Figueroa’s baby is now.
Last Saturday in Pilsen, Marlen Ochoa’s family celebrated what would have been her 20th birthday, releasing 20 red balloons into the air.