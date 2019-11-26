CHICAGO (CBS) — The man charged in the brutal death of a UIC student was denied bond Tuesday afternoon.

Donald Thurman was on parole for less than a year after serving time for armed robbery. Campus police said Thurman followed 19-year old sophomore Ruth George into a parking garage near Halsted and Taylor early Saturday morning.

He was formally charged with first-degree murder and aggravated sexual assault for the killing of George.

Police said he sexually assaulted and then strangled her.

According to the Cook County State’s Attorneys, Thurman cat-called and tried to engage with George. He was rebuffed. He then followed George into the parking lot and sexually assaulted her. Thurman’s palm prints were found in her car.

The FBI helped campus police review surveillance video in their search for Thurman. Police said Thurman confessed to the killing.

He has no connection to either UIC or George.

Her family released this statement:

“Ruth lived out her deep faith in Jesus by loving and serving others, leaving a legacy of Christ-centered kindness and sacrifice. She was the beloved baby of our family. We grieve with hope. We hold no hatred towards the perpetrator, but our hope is no other girl would be harmed in this way and for a mother to never experience this type of heartache.”

Thurman’s next court appearance is set for December 16.