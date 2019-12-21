NCAA Division III Champion North Central College Cardinals Get Heroes' Welcome HomeOverjoyed North Central College football players were honored with a welcome home celebration Saturday, after winning their first NCAA Division III football championship.

Chicago Bears vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Three Things To Watcht’s Patrick Mahomes vs. Mitchell Trubisky, Matt Nagy vs. his mentor Andy Reid, and a Super Bowl contender vs. a super disappointing team.

Chicago Bears vs. Kansas City Chiefs: What You Need To KnowThe Chicago Bears play host to a relatively rare vistor on Sunday night at Soldier Field: The Kansas City Chiefs. Kickoff is 7:20 p.m.

North Central College Wins Its First NCAA Division III Football ChampionshipNorth Central College won its first-ever Division III football championship on Friday night.

Fantasy Football Start And Sit Week 16: Start Philip Rivers Against Porous Raiders DefenseThe Fantasy Football Today crew explains why Chargers QB Philip Rivers, who plays the Raiders, has to be in your lineup this week.

WWE’s Lacey Evans Wants To Be Champ In 2020, We Shouldn’t Doubt HerLacey Evans has already beat the odds in life, going from an impoverished childhood to the Marines to WWE, but she's not satisfied.