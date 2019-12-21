CHICAGO (CBS) — Friends and family on Saturday remembered a teenage girl who was shot and killed in Little Village.
People made their way inside St. Francis of Assisi Church, 813 W. Roosevelt Rd., to remember the life of Angie Monroy, 16.
Angie was walking home from work last Saturday when she was killed in a drive-by shooting near 23rd and Rockwell streets.
Police said she was caught in the crossfire of gang violence in the shooting and was not the intended target.
Angie’s murder came weeks after Frank Aguilar, a 32-year-old nurse, was shot dead outside his sister’s house in Little Village, and more than a month after Gisselle Zamago, 7, was shot in the neck and wounded while trick-or-treating on Halloween.
Little Village lately seems to be a hot zone for a gang war. But the community is adamant it won’t let gangs win.
No one has been arrested in Angie’s murder.