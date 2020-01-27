HARVEY, Ill. (CBS) — The police chief in Harvey has been removed from his post, days after the mayor of the south suburb put him on administrative leave.
Harvey Mayor Christopher J. Clark said he has “ended the city’s relationship” with police Chief Eddie Winters.
In a statement, Mayor Clark downplayed the move.
“It’s unfortunate that Illinois law uses terms like ‘removal from office’ for what is really a peaceful end to a relationship that was simply not a good fit,” Clark said in the statement. “Chief Winters is a highly credentialed law enforcement official and I am confident that he will succeed in any endeavors he undertakes in the future. Every day, relationships end that are not a good fit. This is a non-story. There is no scandal here.”
This past Thursday, Winters told CBS 2 that Clark had placed him on administrative leave. He called the move “totally unexpected,” and said does not want to reveal reasons the mayor gave for it.
Before getting hired in June 2019, Winters worked for the Chicago Police Department for 25 years.
Robert Collins Jr., former chief of the Dolton Police Department, will serve as interim police chief, Clark said in a statement.