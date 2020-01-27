LISLE, Ill. (CBS) — Police in Lisle announced Monday that they had found writing on the wall of a gunwoman’s condo that suggested a personal motive for a shooting that killed a retired state trooper and injured two others.
Written on the wall of Lisa McMullan’s condominium were the words: “I hate you…hope you two die!” Lisle police said.
The wall also listed the name of Greg Rieves, the retired trooper who was killed – and another man. The second man whose name appeared on the wall was not at the Humidor of Lisle cigar lounge when the shooting took place, police said.
Despite that discovery, a clear motive for the shooting has yet to be determined, police said.
The Humidor cigar lounge reopened Monday after being closed since the shooting Friday night.
McMullan, 51, shot Rieves, also 51, and two others before turning the gun on herself and taking her own life.
Rieves was killed when he was shot in the head.
A current trooper, Kaiton Bullock, 48, and a retired ISP special agent, Lloyd Graham, 55, were hurt in the shooting.
State Police said Sunday evening that Bullock and Graham were recovering and their conditions remained stable.
Authorities said previously McMullan knew Rieves, but have not said how.
On Monday, police said they were speaking to two surviving victims to piece the crime together.