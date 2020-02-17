CHICAGO (CBS) — Detectives are asking for help identifying a second person of interest sought in connection to a shooting on a CTA Blue Line train earlier this month. Police said the man was seen with the gunman.
A 30-year-old man was shot in the back around 10:45 a.m. on Feb 5 as he was exiting a westbound Blue Line train at the UIC-Halsted station at 430 S. Halsted St.
Police said 31-year-old Patrick Waldon shot the victim after grabbing his backpack. When the victim tried to pull away, Waldon shot him in the back, grabbed his backpack, and ran out of the station.
Investigators said Waldon was later spotted at a Target throwing away some of the items he had stolen from the victim. He was later arrested, and charged with aggravated battery, armed robbery and being an armed habitual criminal.
On Monday, police said Area Central detectives are seeking to identify another person of interest in connection to the shooting. The man was seen with Waldon, according to police.
Anyone who recognizes him should call Area Central detectives at 312-745-8383.