CHICAGO (CBS) — The family of murdered nurse Frank Aguilar was demanding answers Monday night, after someone trashed his memorial.
Aguilar, 32, was shot and killed on the night of Tuesday, Nov. 12 outside his sister’s home on 32nd Street near Lawndale Avenue in Little Village.
He was heading out to do his laundry at the time.
Aguilar’s family built a small shrine on the spot where Aguilar was killed, but on Monday, they found it destroyed.
“All the flowers were thrown like his death didn’t mean anything,” said Aguilar’s sister, Sharee Rangel.
The vandalism happened on the same day Armando Lopez, who is charged in Aguilar’s murder, appeared in court. The family said it was no coincidence.
Lopez, 19, is believed to be the getaway driver in the murder. Police have not charged anyone as the shooter, though in December, they were calling a 13-year-old boy a “person of interest.”
Police say Aguilar was the victim of mistaken identity.