



As COVID-19 closes everything from schools to restaurants, many have questions about the coronavirus and its transmission.

Doctor Allison Arwady, head of the Chicago Health Department, is taking questions from the public via social media with “The Doc Is In: Ask Dr. Arwady” every day during a livestream at 11:00 a.m.

“As Chicago faces this unprecedented moment, our comprehensive, proactive, and data-driven response has been led by Dr. Arwady and our outstanding team of public health professionals,” said Chicago Mayor Lightfoot. “This new livestream serves as the latest tool for city leaders to communicate directly with residents eager for the latest updates on this ongoing situation and empower them as they go about their daily lives.”

People can send their questions for Dr. Arwady by tweeting with the hashtag #AskDrArwady and people can comment on the livestreams to get answers in real-time.

The daily social briefings will be hosted on all of the city’s social media channels, including Facebook and Twitter (www.facebook.com/ChicagoMayorsOffice and www.twitter.com/chicagosmayor).

“I know this has been a very confusing and disconcerting time for many people, so I’m excited to able to interact directly with them and answer their questions,” said Dr. Arwady. “In situations like this there can be a lot of misinformation out there, so I look forward to addressing the concerns people have and sharing what we have learned about this virus.”

On Monday, 12 new confirmed coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois to 105. The first Indiana coronavirus death was reported on Monday.

Every day, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m, seven days a week, CDPH staff will answer phones to give the latest public health guidance “as part of ongoing efforts to help minimize transmission and ensure residents are taking the appropriate precautionary measures.”

