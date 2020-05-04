



— You’ve seen the pictures of parties in streets and houses – with large crowds of people, no social distancing, and no face masks.

There were also no tickets or arrests for those parties, at least not on Saturday night.

CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey on Monday was asking why, after hundreds of people filled the streets for parties – including one that ended in gunfire.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s response was that she thinks there would have been more parties without her warning on Saturday. She also is not making any promises about enhanced penalties for violating the stay-at-home order.

On Saturday afternoon, Mayor Lightfoot was talking tough as she was joined by police Supt. David Brown for a news conference. The site was Adams Street and Springfield Avenue in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, where police had been tipped off about plans for a party Saturday night.

“We are not playing games,” the mayor said at the Saturday news conference. “We mean business. The time for education into compliance is over. Don’t be stupid. We will cite you. We will shut you down, and if we need to, we will arrest you and take you to jail, period.”

But that night, there was a strong turnout at illegal get-togethers, particularly on the city’s West Side.

There were two parties within a short distance of each other on the West Side.

Around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to break up the crowd gathered at Lexington Street and Albany Avenue in the Lawndale neighborhood. When police got there, people were still hanging out and even dancing in the middle of the street.

Another party was happening just the other side of the Eisenhower Expressway and a six-block jog to the east at Jackson Boulevard and Campbell Avenue. Video shows people taking group pictures, empty cups littering the sidewalk and an empty box of alcohol in a neighbor’s yard.

A third street party at 13th Street and Kedvale Avenue, also in Lawndale, ended in gunfire.

Police say someone drove by in a gray sedan and started shooting, and crowds scattered. The five teenagers who were shot, all males between 15 and 19, are expected to live.

So was anyone listening when the mayor gave her stern warning?

“Well, I don’t know that it didn’t work, because after we were not the location over on the West Side, there was a lot of social media traffic that said, ‘Uh oh, Lightfoot knows,’” Lightfoot said.

But we didn’t find very many posts about canceled parties. And despite breaking up several street gatherings, the CPD reported no citations from Saturday night.

That was even though plenty of videos surfacing on social media are a clear violation of Chicago’s order.

Hickey asked Mayor Lightfoot what the dollar amount is for citations for violating the stay-at-home order, and her thoughts on enhancing penalties.

“They range depending on whether it’s an individual, whether it’s a business or a homeshare entity, but it is something we’re looking at,” Lightfoot said.

She said the fine is $500 for individuals up to $5,000 for a “party promoter.”

According to data requested by the CBS2 Investigators, in just the last five days, the CPD ordered more than 1,000 dispersals. But there were just two dozen citations and one arrest.

Lightfoot said that is because Chicago Police are giving warnings first before issuing tickets.

“I don’t think we should be taking money out of people’s pockets if we don’t have to,” Mayor Lightfoot said.

While the videos from Chicago made national headlines Monday morning, it’s important to note that we’re far from the only city with pandemic partiers.

Crowds took to the National Mall in Washington, D.C., and the beaches in Florida.

New York City crowds flocked to parks to enjoy the warm weather in Hudson River Park. The NYPD issued about 50 summonses as a result.

According to data obtained by the CBS2 Investigators, between March 25 and Sunday, Chicago Police have reported dispersing more 6,700 groups of people in violation of the stay-at-home order.

Meanwhile Monday, Airbnb said they’re working closely with the city to keep hosts from throwing parties during the order.

Airbnb announced again Monday that not only will they be banning hosts who attempt to throw an unauthorized party in a Chicago Airbnb listing, and will be cooperating with Chicago Police in any investigations relating to the violations.