CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Monday were asking for the public’s help in finding a car that was seen near the site where a 1-year-old boy was shot and killed over the weekend.

On Twitter, police released video showing the gray Infiniti passing through the area of 61st and Halsted streets in Englewood.

CPD needs your help to identify this vehicle that was in the vicinity of a homicide that occurred in the 6100 block of South Halsted. Anonymous tips: https://t.co/wkfoCKNo5u

Area 1 Detectives: 312-747-8380 If you see these individuals CALL 9-1-1 and DO NOT APPROACH. pic.twitter.com/94CGxLd0qU — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) June 29, 2020

Chicago Police Chief of Operations Fred Waller said shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday, the mother of the 20-month-old boy – Sincere Gaston – was driving south on Halsted Street near 60th Street, on the way home from the laundromat, with the toddler in a child seat in the back of the car. Another car pulled up alongside them, and someone inside started shooting.

Sincere was shot once in the chest, and a bullet grazed the mother’s head, Waller said.

The mother, who is 22 years old, drove to St. Bernard Hospital, where her son was pronounced dead. She was later transferred to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Monday that everyone needs to ask themselves what they can do “to wrap our arms around these children.”

“This violence is ripping us apart, and we’ve got to give everyone in every community a sense of hope, a sense that we have not abandoned them. As the saying goes, we cannot pass them by. We have to stop and be the gentle soul and neighbors for our brothers and sisters across the city, who are struggling,” she added.

Also Monday morning, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown urged people to come forward with information to help police catch the “evil, murdering bastards” responsible for the murders of Sincere, and of Lena Nunez, who was killed by a stray bullet that entered a Logan Square home Saturday night.

“As a dad standing alongside other parents up here on this podium, I struggle to make sense of the reckless gun violence that continues to take the lives of our young people throughout the city,” Brown said Monday morning at Chicago Police Headquarters.

Anyone with information on Sincere’s death is asked to call Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380 or go to CPDTip.com. Tips can be made anonymously.