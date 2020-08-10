CHICAGO (CBS) — Following widespread looting and violence early Monday, the City of Chicago will implement a restrictred access plan for downtown.
Starting tonight, and effective until further notice, a curfew will be implemented from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. The details of that plan are still being developed, but officials say the restrictions will be similar to those enacted after similar looting in May. Then, public transit was restricted in the downtown business district, stores closed, and bridges over the river were raised.
Those bridges were raised overnight, but then lowered this morning.
The damage was spread across the Loop, down the Magnificent Mile and to the North Side. The looting was a coordinated attack following a police-involved shooting in Englewood on Sunday. Rumors on social media that police had shot an unarmed juvenile led to a tense altercation with residents. In fact, police were pursuing an armed suspect with a long criminal past, police said. That 20-year-old man turned and fired his gun at police, who returned fire and hit the suspect in the shoulder.