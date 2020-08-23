CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 46 people had been shot in Chicago this weekend, and four of them had been killed, as of mid-afternoon Sunday.

In the earliest fatal incident, two people were also wounded.

At 12:13 a.m. Saturday, three people were standing outside in the 800 block of North Lorel Avenue in the South Austin neighborhood when a man got out of a black Jeep Cherokee and fired shots, striking them each, police said.

A 26-year-old man was shot in the neck, chest, and leg and was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital. A 37-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman were each shot in the leg and were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in fair condition.

The man who was killed was identified as Ronald J. Boyd.

At 2:04 a.m. Saturday, two men were on the porch of a house in the 8500 block of South Burley Avenue in the South Chicago neighborhood when a man exited a vehicle and fired shots, striking them both. A 33-year-old man was shot in the head and abdomen and was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 32-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

The man who was killed was identified as Antoine L. Rose.

At 5 a.m. Saturday, a unidentified man was unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head in the 100 block of North Mayfield Avenue in the South Austin neighborhood. He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

At 6:20 a.m. Sunday, a 27-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest and pelvis in the 1800 block of South Komensky Avenue in Lawndale, after a quarrel with someone he knew. The man was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital.

A shooting wounded three people in the 1100 block of South Albany Avenue in Lawndale at 2:53 a.m. Saturday. Police said a 37-year-old woman was found outside with a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. Police later learned a 20-year-old man was shot in the arm and leg and was taken to the same hospital in good condition, while a 32-year-old man was shot in the foot and was in good condition at Stroger.

Also in Lawndale, three men were shot around 5 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of West Fillmore Street. Someone fired at the men from a gray sedan, and they were all taken to Mount Sinai in fair condition. A 42-year-old man was shot in the back, a 26-year-old man was shot in the left biceps, and a 24-year-old man was shot in the hip and buttocks, police said.

At 4:34 a.m. Sunday, three people were shot in the 1000 block of West 14th Street on the Near West Side. A 23-year-old woman was taken to Stroger in fair condition with shots to the chest and abdomen, a 29-year-old man was taken to the same hospital in fair condition with a shot to the left arm, and a 33-year-old man was taken to Stroger in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head.